Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

