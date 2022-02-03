Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49,000 Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $38.77 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

