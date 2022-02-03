Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

