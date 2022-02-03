Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

JNPR opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,665 shares of company stock worth $1,382,514 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

