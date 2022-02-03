Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 267.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.64. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $200.51 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

