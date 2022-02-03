Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 52 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $243.72. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $201.52 and a 12-month high of $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

