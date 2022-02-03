Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camping World were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Camping World by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

