Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of BSIG opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.