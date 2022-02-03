Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.54 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

