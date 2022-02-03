Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 321,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,913,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,728,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 140,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

