Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $298,000 Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sapiens International stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.