Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

