Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.27.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,513 shares of company stock worth $24,125,367. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

