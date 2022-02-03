Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,395 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 89.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

WWE stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.