Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.