Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $600,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LL stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

