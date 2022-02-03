Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,101 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

