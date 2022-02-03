Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9,728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,486,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.