Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

