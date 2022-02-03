Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.16 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

