Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

