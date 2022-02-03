Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

