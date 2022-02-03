Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGYS opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.