Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AGYS opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
