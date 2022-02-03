DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 438,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DCP. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:DCP opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.