Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

