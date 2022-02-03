Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

