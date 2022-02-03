Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,746 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -198.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

