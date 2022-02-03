American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,996 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

