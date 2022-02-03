Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQU opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.04.

