BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 943,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.18 on Thursday. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZFD shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

