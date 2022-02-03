American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

