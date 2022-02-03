Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,400.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,813.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

