American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 66.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $471.27 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.18.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.