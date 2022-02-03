Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,800.00 at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

