Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.