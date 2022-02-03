Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $45.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

