American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.