Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 233,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.