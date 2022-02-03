US Bancorp DE Has $446,000 Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 531.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coursera were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other Coursera news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 in the last 90 days.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.