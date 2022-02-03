American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.