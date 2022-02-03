Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 76,091 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $95,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.