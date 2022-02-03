Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,941 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

GNOM stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

