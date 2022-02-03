Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

