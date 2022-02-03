Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

