Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.93 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $94,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

WEX stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

