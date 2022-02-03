Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $423,000 Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

