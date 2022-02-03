US Bancorp DE Sells 424 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,453,000.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,846 shares of company stock worth $4,427,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.