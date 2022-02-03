BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

