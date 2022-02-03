Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $393,000 Investment in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth $126,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the second quarter valued at $391,000.

New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

