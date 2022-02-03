Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 155.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

